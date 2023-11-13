Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): A woman and a child were pulled out of a window by fire personnel in a daring rescue operation. A massive fire had engulfed a four-storey building at Nampally in Telangana's Hyderabad.

Visuals showed the child and woman being rescued one by one by the fire personnel.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update: All 40 Trapped Workers Safe, Rescue Efforts Underway; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Site (Watch Video).

Earlier today, six people died after a massive fire engulfed a chemical godown on the first floor of a four-storey building in Hyderabad. As many as three people sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Also Read | Mahadev Betting App Case: Mumbai Police Book 32 Including Promoter for Fraud and Gambling.

"The storage of chemicals in the building might have been done illegally...Chemicals were stored in the stilt area of the building and the fire was caused due to these chemicals. A total of 21 persons were rescued of which 6 people died, injured under treatment. All persons have been rescued from the apartment building," said Nagi Reddy, Director General, of Fire Services.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has expressed grief over the incident and instructed the authorities to provide strong relief measures.

"Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the fire incident at Nampally Bazaar Ghat. Condolences were expressed to the families of the deceased. CM Shri KCR has ordered the officials to immediately take strong relief measures. The authorities have been advised to provide better medical care to the seriously injured and to be vigilant and take appropriate measures," said the BRS party quoting CM KCR. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)