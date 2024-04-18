Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): A truck driver has been arrested in a hit-and-run case reported in Telangana's Hyderabad after a video of the incident went viral on social media, police said on Wednesday.

They said the arrested truck driver has been identified as Prithviraj.

In the viral video, a speeding truck could be seen dragging a motorcycle beneath its front tyre along a busy road while the rider was hanging on the side of the truck.

Later, the biker approached the police and lodged a complaint, alleging that the same truck had also hit another car after this incident.

The incident occurred on the night of April 14 (Sunday).

According to police, on April 15, they received a complaint from Abdul Majeed (60), a resident of Hyderabad, in which he stated that on April 14, he was coming from Aramghar towards Laxmi Gardens, Champapet, on his bike at around 11:45 pm when he was passing near Laxmi Garden, Champapet.

Meanwhile, a truck came from behind in a rash and negligent manner and hit his bike.

After being hit, he fell on the left side of the road, but the truck driver did not stop the vehicle and tried to escape as people behind it on a motorcycle captured the entire incident on the phone.

The rider, however, sustained no injuries, but his two-wheeler was dragged by the truck for some distance, resulting in complete damage to his motorcycle.

Later, it was discovered that at Champapet T-Junction, the same truck also hit another car.

The police suspect that the cause of the incident was overspeeding.

The police were further looking into it. (ANI)

