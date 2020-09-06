Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 6 (ANI): Preparations are underway at the metro stations of Hyderabad Metro as it gears up to resume services from September 7 as part of unlock 4.

Informing about the same, N.V.S Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited said, "Metro operations will be resumed in a graded manner from September 7 onwards following Hyderabad metro rail services Broad Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The frequency of trains will be around 5 minutes. It will be increased or decreased based on passenger traffic and to avoid crowding,"

Also Read | CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Results 2020 Declared at chseodisha.nic.in: Only 1 Student Scores Above 90%, Overall Pass Percentage 67.56%.

He added that in order to ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains are being done for passengers to stand, and alternate seats in the train will be marked with a cross to keep it vacant.

"Wearing a face mask is mandatory for all passengers and staff. A suitable penalty as per regulation shall be imposed for any violation. There will be thermal screening at the entrance, and only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel in the metro rail," he said.

Also Read | Petrol Pumps Seized: 33 Fuel Stations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Cracked Down For Cheating Consumers Using Electronic Chips.

Reddy added that pedal type sanitizers will be kept at the entry of the stations for passengers, and stations will be disinfected thoroughly during non - working hours in the night.

There will also be a counter from where one can purchase masks.

"Smart Card and Mobile QR ticket with cashless transactions will be encouraged. Train doors will remain open at terminal stations to let fresh air inside in the train," he added.

Reddy said that the use of the Arogya-Setu App would be encouraged among passengers with smartphones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)