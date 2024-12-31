Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): Ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations, Additional Commissioner of Police-Traffic, P Viswa Prasad on Tuesday briefed about the security arrangements, saying that they will have 63 checkpoints and 8-10 officers will be deployed at each point with 3-4 alcometers.

Prasad said that extra manpower has been deployed at 172 important locations to control traffic adding that no decision has been taken yet about closing flyovers.

"Extra manpower has been deployed at 172 important locations to control traffic... No decision has been taken yet about closing flyovers. CP Hyderabad has directed restaurants and pubs to make parking arrangements and ensure that drunk customers do not drive," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said that the police will also put up zigzag barricading to avoid overspeeding.

"We will have 63 check points and 8-10 officers will be deployed at each point with 3-4 alcometers. We will put up zigzag barricading to avoid overspeeding in 57 locations identified as accident hotspots," he said.

Meanwhile, to facilitate the New Year celebrations and to ensure safe travel for commuters, Hyderabad Metro Rail will operate extended hours on New Year's Eve.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, MD, NVS Reddy stated that the last train will leave from all terminal stations at 12:30 am and reach their respective endpoints by about 1:15 am on January 1, 2025, providing safe and convenient late-night connectivity for passengers.

"This initiative underscores Hyderabad Metro's commitment to enhancing passenger convenience during special occasions," he added.

People across the world are bidding farewell to an eventful 2024 and with new goals and resolutions and hopes of new beginnings and opportunities, people are ready to kickstart 2025. (ANI)

