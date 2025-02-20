India News | Hyderabad Police Seize 160 Kg Ganja, Arrest 3 in Narcotics Bust Worth Rs 48 Lakh

Hyderabad ( Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Hyderabad Police have seized 160 kg of ganja and arrested three persons, including an interstate drug peddler, a sub-peddler, and a driver.

The arrests were made by the Commissioner's Task Force, South West Zone team, and Kulsumpura Police, who intercepted a car which was found to be carrying 160 kg of ganja, worth approximately Rs 48 lakh, police said in a press release.

The accused individuals have been identified as Guguloth Heeru, a 48-year-old auto driver from Warangal district; Puranam Raju, a 35-year-old driver from Warangal district; and Dudekula Makbul Sab, a 46-year-old agriculturist from Sangareddy district.

According to police officials, Guguloth Heeru has a history of involvement in narcotics trafficking and has been arrested previously in 2014 and 2019 for similar offences.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and are investigating further.

In a statement, the Hyderabad City Police appealed to the general public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to narcotics trafficking. They also urged parents to keep a watch on their children's activities and to approach the police if they suspect any involvement in narcotics. (ANI)

