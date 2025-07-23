Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Cyberabad Police issued an advisory urging IT companies in the region to adopt a Work from Home (WFH) policy on Wednesday, due to heavy rainfall expected in the area.

This decision aims to ensure employee safety, reduce traffic congestion, and allow uninterrupted emergency services.

Cyberabad Police on Tuesday on social media platform X stated, "Alert has been issued for heavy rains in the Cyberabad area, considering the safety, productivity, traffic congestion and to ensure uninterrupted emergency services. Companies may consider following Work from Home (WFH) mode on 23 07-2025, Wednesday. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter."

Telangana is experiencing heavy showers, with several districts under red and orange alerts, including Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial.

The Madhapur IT corridor, where nearly 12 lakh employees commute daily, is prone to major traffic jams during heavy rain, making it challenging for emergency services to operate smoothly.

By working from home, employees can avoid the risks associated with commuting during adverse weather conditions while maintaining their productivity.

In addition to this, District level Nowcast Telangana issued a notice on Wednesday. Several low-lying areas in Hyderabad have experienced waterlogging, disrupting daily life and causing traffic congestion.

The notice read, "Light rain and light thunderstorms with maximum surface wind speed less than 400 kmph (In gusts) very likely to occur in B Kothagudem, Hyderabad, J Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khamman, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, M Malkagiri, Mulugu, Peddapalle, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Warangal, Hanamkonda, districts during next 2-3 hours."

Hyderabad and surrounding areas can expect light to moderate showers, with daytime temperatures ranging between 24°C and 26°C.

The forecast indicated continued light to moderate rain or thundershowers across most parts of Telangana on July 24.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Telangana, including Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

An orange alert is also in place for Warangal, Karimnagar and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, with intensified rainfall predicted overnight into Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bogatha waterfalls in Mulugu were seen flooded after a massive 400mm rainfall in the last 30 hours.

Furthermore, the Weather forecast for Hyderabad issued warnings stating that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (kmph) are very likely to prevail at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas, including the Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts of Telangana. (ANI)

