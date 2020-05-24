India News | Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid to Remain Closed on Eid-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): Although Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated throughout the country on May 25 as the moon has been sighted on Sunday, celebrations at Mecca Masjid will not take place due to the government's instructions on COVID-19.

Khadeer Siddiqui, Superintendent of the Mecca Masjid, told ANI over the phone that this was the first time in decades that the festival was not being celebrated in the mosque premises.

"Moon has been sighted today in Hyderabad and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow. But for the first time in decades, Eid will not be celebrated in the historic Mecca Masjid due to instructions from the government," Siddiqui said.

He also urged the people to follow all instructions of the government including those related to social distancing and others during festivities.

Earlier last month, at the start of Ramzan, the doors of Mecca Masjid, which is one of the largest and historical mosques in the country, had been shut owing to the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

