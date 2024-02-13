New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): A Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a training sortie near the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal on Tuesday.

Both pilots managed to eject safely following the incident. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident, the IAF said.

"One Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Kalaikunda, West Bengal today during a training sortie. Both the pilots ejected safely," said IAF in a statement on X.

"A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. No loss of life or damage to civilian property," the statement added.

No loss of life or damage to civilian property was reported. (ANI)

