New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The sky over Jorhat in eastern Assam was painted red with the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) displaying some breathtaking manoeuvres grabbing the eyeballs of thousands of spectators at Air Force Station in Jorhat on Wednesday.

The team exhibited a scintillating display of precision flying, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the IAF pilots. Apart from the SKAT display, the audience was treated with a mesmerising and thrilling aerial display by various fighter, military transport aircraft and helicopters including a low-level aerobatic show by the Sukhoi-30 MKI, according to the Defence communique received.

Also Read | Dog Attack in US: Man Dies After Pit Bulls Charge at Him in California’s Compton.

The Aerobatic Air Display by the lAF's famous nine-aircraft Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team projected professionalism and precision - the two hallmarks of the IAF.

Students of various educational institutions in the vicinity visited the Air Force Station in Jorhat and witnessed the show. The spectacular Air Show was organised as a part of lAF's outreach programme for the benefit of the common public. (ANI)

Also Read | 'India-Greece Ties Can Serve As Anchor': EAM S Jaishankar Terms India's Interest in Mediterranean As Important Facet (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)