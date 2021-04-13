Patna, Apr 13 (PTI)An IAS officer is among the 14 new fatalities reported due to coronavirus in Bihar Tuesday, taking the toll of COVID deaths to 1630 in the state, health department sources said. Nodal officer for COVID at AIIMS Patna Dr Sanjeev Kumar said IAS officer Vijay Ranjan who was undergoingtreatment for the virus for last four days died Tuesday. Ranjan (59) was posted as Director in the Panchayati Raj department. Among 14 new casaulties, two deaths each were reported from Bhagalpur, Katihar and Nalanda while one fatality each came from Araria, Banka, Begusarai, Jehanabad, Nawada, Patna, Sheikhpura and Siwan, the health department said. A total of 4157 new coronavirus cases were registered Tuesday, out of which maximum 1205 was from capital Patna.

The tally of coronavirus cases has spiked to 2,90,385 in Bihar. Total 2,68,606 COVID patients have recovered so far in the state. In the last 24 hours a total 93,523 samples were tested, while the total samples examined since the beginning of the pandemic last year is 2,47,43,506. There are 20,148 active cases of coronavirus in Bihar at present.

Meanwhile, state health minister Mangal Pandey toured Nalanda Medical College and Hospital here during the day and took stock of COVID situation there.

