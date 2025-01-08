New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday launched special songs produced by Akashvani and Doordarshan dedicated to the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Sung by Kailash Kher, the song 'Mahakumbh Hai' produced by Doordarshan encapsulates the spirit of devotion, celebration, and the vibrant cultural essence of the festival, an official statement said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Minor Rape Victim Dies After Delivering Baby Boy at Hospital in Shimla.

Penned by renowned writer Aalok Shrivastav, the lyrics have been set to tune by composer Kshitij Tarey. The song beautifully showcases the confluence of faith, tradition, and festivity that define the Mahakumbh, it said.

Vaishnaw also launched a special composition by Akashvani 'Jai Mahakumbh' dedicated to the once in 12 years festival at Prayagraj.

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case 2020: 'Is Organising Protest Enough for UAPA?' Delhi High Court Asks Police.

This unique song encapsulates the spiritual, cultural, and religious significance of the Mahakumbh through a harmonious blend of music and lyrical presentation, it said.

The song has been brought to life by the soulful vocals of Ratan Prasanna, with the music of Santosh Nahar and Ratan Prasanna. The inspiring lyrics, penned by Abhinay Shrivastava, beautifully weave the spiritual connection with the divine, it said.

Prasar Bharati Chairman Navneet Sehgal and CEO Gaurav Dwivedi were also present at the launch event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)