By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at seven locations in Kashmir valley in connection with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovery in Jammu on June 27 this year, said sources.

Multiple teams of the NIA conducted the raids at specific locations in Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning in connection with the case, an NIA official, privy to the case, told ANI.

The source said that the raids were conducted based on interrogation of some arrested Lashkar terrorists at the locations of suspected people.

Jammu Police on June 27 recovered an IED weighing around 5-6 kgs. It was recovered from a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative foiling a major terror attack in the valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh then said that "a major terror attack was averted in Jammu with the discovery of the IED".

This matter came to light when security agencies were busy in their probe into twin explosions inside an Indian Air Force (IAF) station at the Jammu airport, which took place on June 27. (ANI)

