Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday sent out a message to the people of Punjab regarding corruption.

Speaking about the corruption in Punjab, CM Mann stated that the Punjab government had emerged from the anti-corruption movement.

The Punjab CM said that the decision to eliminate corruption was made as soon as the Mann ministry was sworn in on March 2022.

"The common people's government was formed in March 2022. As soon as the government was formed, we took a decision that corruption would be eradicated, he said"

The Punjab CM added that if any audio or video linked to corruption emerged, strict action would be taken.

"If any audio or video of corruption emerges, we will take strict action so that people are not troubled due to bribery in government offices," stated Mann.

The Punjab CM also added that more than 300 complaints have been received regarding corruption where people have been put behind bars.

"More than 300 complaints have been received, where we have imprisoned the accused," he added. (ANI)

