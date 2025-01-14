Imphal, Jan 14 (PTI) Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that out of a "sudden emotional outburst" people voted for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in Manipur, but its two MPs were not raising the state's core issues in Parliament.

Addressing a party programme in Imphal, he claimed that if there is no BJP at the Centre, Manipur will break.

He also criticised the Congress for its "silence" on former Union minister P Chidambaram's suggestion of giving regional autonomy to the three major communities in Manipur.

"The mass in a sudden emotional outburst voted for them. However, have the two MPs said a word on border fencing, FMR (free movement regime) and identification of illegal immigrants? Then how did they get elected? At such a critical time when many have been killed and displaced, how were votes given to them? I want to ask the people of Manipur, why were votes given to them. What are they doing now?" Singh said in Manipuri.

"The MPs should speak in the House on core issues. What issues have the two MPs raised in Parliament?" he asked.

Attacking the Congress over Chidambaram's post on X that was later deleted, he said the party never gave any clarification on the issue.

"It was during his time that people from outside had signed the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement," the CM said.

"They (Congress) speak as if nothing is happening at the border here. They are not aware of the rising demographic imbalances," he said.

Singh said that the BJP has "saved" the state.

"If there is no BJP at the Centre, Manipur will break. Only the BJP has saved the state," he claimed.

"Those who love the nation and the land are supporters of the BJP," he asserted.

Singh was addressing the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan at Thambal Sanglen as part of the BJP's 15-day campaign to commemorate 75 years of Constitution.

