Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Underling the importance of Uttar Pradesh in national politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on the electorate in the state that if they wanted to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again in 2024, then they have to ensure that Yogi Adityanath is elected as the Chief Minister again in 2022.

While addressing the launch of 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive, Shah said, "If you want to make Modi PM again in 2024, make Yogi the CM again in 2022. We will make UP the number one state. Without UP there cannot be a government at the Centre and the credit of the Narendra Modi governments in 2014 and 2019 goes completely to people of Uttar Pradesh."

The Union Home Minister said that the BJP government had fulfilled 90 per cent of promises made in the 2017 manifesto and the remaining 10 per cent would also be completed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the next two months.

"Today I can proudly say that Yogi ji and his team have fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises that we made in our 2017 manifesto. I want to say to Yogi ji to march towards 100 per cent target in upcoming months so that people can believe that BJP fulfils whatever it says," said the home minister.

Shah further expressed confidence that the BJP would cross the mark of 300 seats in 2022 and Adityanath would return to power.

Speaking about Ayodhya's Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, Shah pointed out, "Did anyone even imagine there will be a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and reminded Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav of his jibe, 'Mandir wahin baneyenge, tithi nahi batayenge'."

Further slamming the Opposition parties, he said that for many years the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) game happened which resulted in the destruction of Uttar Pradesh. "Seeing the law and order situation of UP, my blood used to boil. From west UP people were migrating. But now, no one can dare to make anyone migrate. Today, there are no Bahubalis. This change is because of the BJP government," he said.

He further said that unlike the opposition we have proved that Bharatiya Janata Party governments work for the poorest of the poor.

Uttar Pradesh is set to go to the polls next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide of 312 Assembly seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress bagged seven seats. (ANI)

