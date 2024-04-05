New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), the world's biggest fertiliser cooperative and leader in the fertiliser manufacturing industry, signed a MoU with ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited (ACME), a pioneer in renewable energy for the purchase and supply of about 200,000 MT Ammonia made through the renewable energy route; a significant step towards sustainable agriculture and renewable energy usage in India.

This initiative is in line with PM's vision of the National Green Hydrogen Mission. This will make India the global hub for the production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

This collaboration will also contribute to India's aim to become Aatmanirbhar through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global clean energy transition.

The initiative will lead to significant decarbonisation of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in green hydrogen.

Ammonia will be produced at ACME's plant in Gopalpur, Odisha, in India, through a renewable energy route.

ACME shall retain green credit and trade in the form of ITMO (internationally transferred mitigation outcomes) with other countries under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. The commercial grade ammonia supplied under this agreement will be used in IFFCO's Paradeep Unit in Odisha and Kandla Unit in Gujarat, required for the manufacturing of complex fertilisers.

This partnership not only showcases the commitment of both organisations to environmental stewardship but also sets a benchmark for the industry in the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.Hiren Mehta, Chief Commercial Officer at ACME, remarked, "This partnership with IFFCO represents a significant leap forward in our mission to promote sustainable energy solutions. The MoU shall pave the way to sign bilateral agreements between India and other countries under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement."Birinder Singh, Director (CRS) at IFFCO, stated, "Collaborating with ACME allows us to further our commitment to sustainability and to support our nation's farmers with environmentally friendly fertilisers. This is a step forward in our ongoing efforts to innovate in the field of fertiliser production and supply."

ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited is a leading renewable energy company in India, specialising in developing renewable energy projects, including green hydrogen and green ammonia plants, in India and abroad.

IFFCO is a multi-state cooperative society engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers. It is committed to the development of Indian farming communities through the provision of high-quality agricultural products.

IFFCO has developed World's First nanofertilisers, IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid and IFFCO Nano DAP Liquid, with the aim of reducing the use of chemical fertiliser and enhancing crop productivity, a giant step towards Sustainable Agriculture. IFFCO's Nano Urea was developed keeping in mind PM's initiative of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Krishi' which will lead to an increase in farmers income and is a step towards sustainable agriculture. (ANI)

