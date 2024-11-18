Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla, participated in the 'Vision for Viksit Bharat' (VIVIBHA 2024) held from November 15 to 17, at SGT University, Gurugram.

The national conclave was organised by Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal and brought together researchers, educators, and institutional representatives from across the nation. The IIAS team showcased its research and publications, drawing significant attention from national and international participants.

During the event, IIAS Director Raghavendra Prasad Tiwari addressed the confluence of Indian knowledge traditions and modern research, emphasising the originality and relevance of Indian research in addressing contemporary challenges and contributing to global knowledge systems.

Reflecting on the event, Raghavendra Prasad Tiwari remarked, "Events like VIVIBHA 2024 provide an excellent platform to present Indian knowledge traditions on a global stage. Such initiatives inspire our researchers and academicians to contribute significantly to the vision of a developed India rooted in cultural heritage and academic excellence."

The conclave also saw the presence of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief of the Indian Navy Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, ISRO Chairman Dr Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, and national office-bearers of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal.

The event registered an impressive 1,59,000 participants nationwide, with 1,200 top researchers invited to engage in discussions. IIAS's stalls were a focal point in the exhibition area, highlighting the Institute's contributions to the fields of humanities and social sciences. Key achievements and publications, such as research on Indian philosophy, comparative religion, and governance, were prominently displayed, sparking interest among visitors.

During the exhibition, students from schools, colleges, and universities expressed keen interest in the Institute's research fellowships and academic programs. They appreciated the resources available in IIAS's renowned library and its emphasis on interdisciplinary research. Visitors lauded the institute's efforts to bridge ancient Indian knowledge with contemporary applications. (ANI)

