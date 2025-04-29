New Delhi, April 29: WhatsApp will stop working on certain iPhones from next month. The Meta-owned messaging app has announced a deadline. Millions of users will soon find themselves unable to use the app for messaging. WhatsApp is constantly adding new features for all its users, but some older devices are unable to support these updates due to outdated hardware. Additionally, Apple has stopped providing software updates for these older versions of iOS, which increases the risk of security vulnerabilities for those devices.

Currently, WhatsApp supports and recommends using iPhones that run on iOS 12 or newer. However, starting from next month, the platform owned by Meta will no longer support iPhones that operate on iOS 12, as well as those running up to iOS 15.1. WhatsApp will stop supporting older iPhones beginning in May 2025. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Releases ‘Voice Message Transcript’ Feature for Android Beta Users; Know How It Works.

iPhones that are running iOS 15.1 or earlier will no longer be able to access the app. The iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus will no longer be supported by the Meta-owned app. To keep using WhatsApp and its latest features, users are encouraged to upgrade their devices to a newer version of iOS.

Starting from May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will only support iPhones running iOS versions 15.1 and above. As technology and software are constantly evolving, WhatsApp regularly assesses which operating systems are compatible and makes necessary updates. It ensures that users have access to the latest features and security improvements. Users with older iOS versions will need to upgrade their devices to continue using WhatsApp effectively. Perplexity AI Now Available on WhatsApp: CEO Arvind Srinivas Says People Can Use AI Chatbot for Answers, Sources and Image Generation, More Features Coming Soon.

Users become more vulnerable to potential breaches without regular security updates. Recently, WhatsApp introduced an advanced privacy feature that prevents others in chats and groups from copying your messages and media, such as photos and videos. The app also offers features like chat lock and disappearing messages to keep conversations secure. These features are intended to be available to as many users as possible, but some older iPhones may not be able to support all of them due to hardware limitations.

