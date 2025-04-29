Madrid, April 29: Lives were disrupted across Spain, Portugal, and parts of southern France on Monday, April 28, after a massive power outage swept through major cities, leaving millions without electricity. The unprecedented blackout, lasting nearly 12 hours, halted metro services, stranded commuters, and disrupted daily operations across the region. Governments in Spain and Portugal quickly declared states of emergency as recovery efforts began. The sudden loss of nearly 15 gigawatts of power sparked widespread concern, especially amid growing fears of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. The blackout also affected airports, offices, and major events, such as the Madrid Open tennis tournament.

As officials scrambled to restore electricity, the cause of the outage remained a mystery. Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, confirmed that 50% of the country’s electricity supply was back online by the evening, but the cause remained a mystery. As investigations into the power cut continued, early concerns suggested a potential cyberattack, but European officials have dismissed these claims. While the situation was unfolding, grid operators in both countries suggested that unusual atmospheric conditions might have triggered the massive disruption. Let's explore the reason behind this unprecedented power outage and what triggered this massive disruption. Power Outage in Europe: EU Chief Antonio Costa Says ‘No Indications’ of Cyberattack After Blackout in Spain and Portugal.

What Caused the Power Outage in Europe? Cyberattack?

The massive power outage that affected Spain, Portugal, and parts of southern France on April 28, 2025, was initially met with widespread panic, as millions were left without electricity. While there were early fears that the blackout could have been caused by a cyber-attack, European officials quickly dismissed these concerns. The European Council chief, Antonio Costa, confirmed that there was no evidence pointing to external digital interference, and authorities began investigating alternative causes. Initial reports indicated that the incident stemmed from a severe imbalance in the electrical grid systems of these countries. Power Outage: Spain, Portugal Declare State of Emergency After 12-Hour Power Outage.

Rare Atmospheric Phenomenon Causes Blackout in Spain, Portugal and Parts of France

The root cause of the blackout was traced to a rare atmospheric phenomenon, which caused extreme temperature variations across Spain. This phenomenon, known as "induced atmospheric vibration," led to oscillations in the high-voltage transmission lines, specifically the 400 KV lines. These oscillations disrupted the synchronisation of the interconnected European power grids, triggering a series of cascading failures in the system. The imbalance caused by these disturbances resulted in a drop in the grid frequency below the standard 50 Hz, which in turn led to a total shutdown of power in large parts of Spain and Portugal, as well as in parts of southern France.

As European grids become increasingly interconnected, any disruptions in one country’s system can quickly spread to neighbouring regions. In this case, Spain’s grid operator Red Electrica de España (REE) and Portugal’s REN reported that they had to work together to gradually restore power across the Iberian Peninsula. The outage highlighted the system's vulnerabilities, especially as countries like Spain continue to rely more on renewable energy sources, which can be intermittent and challenging to balance across the grid.

