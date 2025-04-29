Basava Jayanti 2025 will be observed on April 30 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jagat Guru Basavanna, a 12th-century philosopher, poet and social reformer who founded the Lingayat tradition. Celebrated primarily in Karnataka and parts of South India, the day honours Basavanna’s teachings on equality, social justice and devotion to work and God (Dasoha). The celebrations for Basava Jayanti 2025 will include public processions, spiritual discourses and cultural events. It is also a public holiday in Karnataka and dry day regulations will apply, restricting the sale of alcohol across cities like Bengaluru. When Is Basava Jayanti 2025? Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary the 12th-Century Philosopher.

Will It Be Dry Day In Bengaluru On Basava Jayanti 2025?

Bengaluru residents and visitors should be aware that the city will observe a dry day on April 30 in observance of Basava Jayanti. This annual public holiday commemorates the birth anniversary of Basavanna, the 12th-century philosopher and statesman who was a central figure in the Vachana movement and the founding of the Lingayat sect. On this day, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited across the city, in line with Karnataka's excise regulations for public holidays. Dry Days in April 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Sale in Pubs, Bars and Liquor Stores Is Prohibited Across the Country.

What Is Dry Day?

A 'dry day' refers to a day when the sale of alcoholic beverages is banned by the state government. These days are typically observed on national holidays, religious festivals, and significant state events. On such days, all liquor shops, bars, restaurants, and hotels are not permitted to serve or sell alcohol. However, the sale of non-alcoholic beverages and food remains unaffected.

As Bengaluru observes Basava Jayanti, residents and visitors should be prepared for the dry day regulations in place. Understanding the significance of the day and adhering to the restrictions ensures a respectful and lawful observance of this important occasion.

