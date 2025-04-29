A leopard was spotted on the premises of Pune International Airport on the night of April 28, prompting the Pune Forest Department to launch a search operation. The sighting occurred around 8 PM near the runway, though not directly on it, raising concerns for airport safety. Forest officials have deployed camera traps and are preparing to set up trap cages in the area to catch the big cat. This follows a previous sighting near the airport on Sunday, prompting a swift response. Authorities believe the leopard may have entered from nearby forested areas or agricultural fields. Leopard Spotted in Pune: Panic Among Locals As Big Cat Seen Strolling on Junnar-Narayangaon Road in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Leopard Spotted at Pune Airport

Leopard sighted at Pune airport runway a while back 😍 pic.twitter.com/99zLpL9WFz — Sagar (@Pixel_Stripes) April 28, 2025

