National Honesty Day is an annual event celebrated in the United States of America (USA) on April 30. This yearly event aims to encourage honesty and clear communication in politics, relationships, consumer relations and historical education. National Honesty Day in the US was invented by M. Hirsh Goldberg, who chose the last day of April. This year, National Honesty Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30. National Honesty Day Quotes and Messages: Inspirational Sayings on Honesty That Will Reaffirm Your Faith in 'Honest Is the Best Policy'

Goldberg was an author and former press secretary for the state of Maryland. He chose the last day of the month (April 30) to contrast with April Fools' Day, which celebrates pranks and falsehoods at the beginning of the month. ​ In this article, let's know more about National Honesty Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event in the US. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

National Honesty Day 2025 Date

National Honesty Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30.

National Honesty Day History

National Honesty Day was formed by M. Hirsh Goldberg, who was an author and former press secretary of the Governor of Maryland. He created the holiday in the early 1990s while writing the first draft and researching for his book The Book of Lies: Fibs, Tales, Schemes, Scams, Fakes, and Frauds That Have Changed The Course of History and Affect Our Daily Lives.

On National Honesty Day, the aim was that people can ask each other questions and expect radically honest answers, provided that each of them is aware of the holiday. Every year on April 30, Goldberg himself gave an Honest Abe Award to honourable companies, organisations, groups, and individuals and celebrated this annual event.

National Honesty Day Significance

National Honesty Day in the US is a fun-filled and light-hearted event where individuals are encouraged to be truthful in their interactions and to promote transparency and integrity. Goldberg himself awards the "Honest Abe Award" on this day to individuals or organisations that demonstrate exceptional honesty. ​ While this event was primarily observed in the United States, similar observances were celebrated in different countries around the world.

