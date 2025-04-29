Rohit Basfore, the actor known for his role in "Family Man Season 3," was found dead near the Garbhanga Forest Waterfall in Assam on Sunday evening, sparking concerns of foul play. The actor, who had gone for a day trip with friends, was reported missing after losing contact with his family, leading to a search that uncovered his body. Authorities noted multiple injuries on Rohit's body, including wounds to his head and face. His family has raised suspicions of foul play, citing a prior parking dispute with several individuals who allegedly threatened his life. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to piece together the circumstances of his tragic death. ‘The Family Man’ Season 3: Jaideep Ahlawat’s Character to Challenge Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari in Raj & DK’s Series? Here’s What We Know.

'Family Man 3' Actor Rohit Basfore Found Dead in Assam

