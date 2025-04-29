Scientists in Brazil have discovered a 113-million-year-old “hell ant” fossil in the Crato Formation, believed to be the oldest ant fossil ever found. The ancient insect had distinctive scythe-like jaws and a horn on its head, used to trap prey with precision. This is the first time a hell ant has been identified in the Southern Hemisphere, offering new insights into their distribution during the Gondwana era. Researchers say the find sheds light on the evolution of ants and the diversity of Cretaceous ecosystems. The fossil highlights that highly specialised insects coexisted with dinosaurs much earlier than previously thought. Brazil Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Falls Sick and Dies After Injecting Dead Butterfly's Mixture, Police Suspect Viral Challenge Behind Teenager's Mysterious Death.

113-Million-Year-Old 'Hell Ant' Fossil Found in Brazil

113-MILLION-YEAR-OLD ‘HELL ANT’ DISCOVERED IN BRAZIL—OLDEST ANT FOSSIL ON RECORD Scientists have uncovered the oldest known ant fossil—an ancient “hell ant” dating back 113 million years—found in Brazil’s Crato Formation. This predatory insect had forward-facing, scythe-like… pic.twitter.com/Wb1IA3Sk0a — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)