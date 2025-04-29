Elon Musk's Grok saw a massive increase in global usage. According to a report, the xAI chatbot saw a 260% rise in the number of active users on the Grok app in the US, and the number of active users globally increased by 5 times. The report mentioned that in the United States, the daily visits to the Grok web surged by 4.8 times and globally, 7.8 times more users visited the web version. Elon Musk also announced that Grok 3.5 would launch soon, a few months before the Grok 4 at the end of 2025. Grok Working Neuralink on Chat App To Empower 3rd Brain Implant Patient Bradford G Smith To Communicate Faster.

Grok Usage Increased Globally and in US Significantly

Grok 3 is driving Grok usage to new heights 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yElr3FFLG8 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 29, 2025

