Sambalpur, Jan 31 (PTI) IIM-Sambalpur on Wednesday signed an agreement with NSE Academy to offer joint certification programmes, tailored for working professionals, a statement said.

This collaboration is strategically designed to introduce specialised certification courses addressing the needs of the financial and technology sectors, it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped a Day Before Marriage in Rewa, Wedding Called Off.

The MoU was signed between IIM-Sambalpur Director Mahadeo Jaiswal and NSE Academy CEO Abhilash Misra.

As part of the agreement, IIM-Sambalpur will launch programmes, including the first MBA in financial technologies and a post-graduate programme in management (PGPM) at the Sambalpur and Delhi ISID campuses.

Also Read | Theme Park at Mahalaxmi Racecourse: RWITC Approves BMC's Proposal To Transform Mumbai's Largest Green Spot Into Park.

These programs will be facilitated jointly by faculty members of IIM-Sambalpur and NSE Academy, the statement said.

"The collaboration with NSE Academy Limited aligns with IIM-Sambalpur's ethos of fostering industry-relevant education and expanding global outreach," Jaiswal said.

Mishra said the collaboration presents a unique synergy, leveraging the academic excellence and collective wisdom of the IIM-Sambalpur's academicians, professors, and researchers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)