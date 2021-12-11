Hajipur (Bihar) [India], December 11 (ANI): Illegitimate property worth over Rs 1.6 crore recovered from Deepak Kumar, a Labour Info Officer in Bihar's Hajipur, informed Surendra Kumar, Surveillance Department Officer on Saturday.

"Illegitimate property worth over Rs 1.6 crores recovered from Deepak Kumar- Labour Info Officer, Hajipur. An FIR has been registered. On searching his house, we have recovered about Rs 2.25 crores cash, jewellery, passbook and many other things," said Kumar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

