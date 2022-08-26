Erode (TN), Aug 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said he did not long for encomiums but aspires to serve the people till his last breath, as people's well-being is uppermost in his mind.

He has already received loads of appreciation from several quarters, including acclaimed praises from tall leaders like former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and C N Annadurai, and their words were sufficient and encouraged him to strive hard.

“Government functions of this magnitude meant to disburse welfare aids to people are neither ornamental in nature nor for attracting lavish praises or for timepass. Through these functions we explain what we intend to do and provide an account of what we have accomplished,” Stalin said after distributing welfare aids for Rs. 167.51 crore to 63,858 beneficiaries in the district.

In addition, the Chief Minister inaugurated 135 projects implemented at a cost of Rs 262 crore besides laid foundation stones for 1,761 new projects worth Rs 184 crore.

“I wish, be functions like these or in the Assembly, instead of praising me, one should talk about what should be done for people's well-being. I don't need praise. I think what I have already received is enough,” he said.

“Stalin means hard work and the peak of hardwork. Can there be anything beyond the appreciation received from late Karunanidhi or anything greater than Annadurai who told me: You are like your father,” the Chief Minister said.

"I will certainly continue to work till my last breath. This is my aim,” he said.

His goal was also to ensure equitable development and all-round prosperity, he stated.

Listing out the works initiated by the DMK government here, like establishing a 761-bed block in the government hospital in Perundurai in the district, the Chief Minister said the present initiative of giving welfare aids to the people is part of the efforts to make their status better.

Steps are underway to establish a smart study centre for tribal children and a telemedicine facility for the community in the district, he said.

As part of the State-wide initiative to enhance agriculture productivity and increase the income of farmers, the government has planned to set up a cold storage facility for farm produce at a cost of Rs 2 crore in Erode and Nallampatti respectively. The turmeric export centre would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 10 crore, he said.

