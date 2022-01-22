Bhopal, Jan 22 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the second consecutive day on Saturday warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes and hail in 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Parts of the central state, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Indore, received rainfall in the last 24 hours.

A yellow alert warning of thunderstorm and lightning strikes has also been issued for 11 districts, including Bhopal and Jabalpur, an official said.

These alerts are valid till Sunday morning, he said.

The orange alert for likely thunderstorm, lightning and hail is for isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Datia and Ashok Nagar, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Niwari, Vidisha and Raisen districts, the official said.

The yellow alert forecasts likely thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Umaria, Katni and Jabalpur districts, he said.

More than 12 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior, received rainfall in the last 24 hours, senior meteorologist P K Saha of IMD Bhopal said.

The unfriendly weather is likely to prevail in the state for the next two days, he said, adding that the rains were a result of western disturbance.

The lowest minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius was recorded at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, Saha said.

