New Delhi, March 29: For the first time in the history of Haj pilgrimage, 4,314 women have applied to go on the pilgrimage without a 'Mehram' or male guardian with blood relation, said sources in India's Minority Affairs Ministry. The Saudi Arabian government, in October, announced that Mehram -- a male blood relative with whom marriage is not permissible -- is no longer required to accompany a woman pilgrim from any part of the world. Hajj 2023: Free Application Form Under New Haj Policy, Pilgrimage Cost Reduced by Nearly Rs 50,000, Says Government.

The applications will be cleared on priority by the Ministry and Haj travel pilgrims list will also likely be cleared by Friday, the sources added. Hajj 2023: Online Submission of Haj Applications Begins, Last Date on March 10.

This is the first time that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has received such a large pool of applications from women above the age of 45 years who wish to travel for the Haj pilgrimage without any male guardian, as per ministry sources.

