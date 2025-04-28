Makkah, April 28: The Hajj 2025 (Haj 2025) season is about to begin, and people have already started departing for Saudi Arabia from India. If you or your family member are also planning a trip to Saudi Arabia this month (April) or the next (May), you should check out the international roaming plans for Saudi Arabia from Airtel and Jio. The telecom companies offer plans with benefits with a minimum 1-day to 365-day validity, features and benefits.

The Hajj 2025 season is expected to begin on the evening of Friday, June 6, 2025, and end on June 11, 2025, as per the Islamic Calendar based on the moon sighting. Hajj 2025 (Haj 2025) takes place in the 12th and final month of the Islamic Calendar and is also known as "Dhul Hijjah". During this season, many pilgrims will travel from India to Saudi Arabia to deepen their connection with God and fulfil their religious duties. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Date, Deals: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, iQOO Neo 10R, OnePlus 13R Among Smartphones Available at Discounted Rate; Check Prices, Offers and More.

Jio Saudi Arabia Roaming Pack

Reliance Jio offers three international roaming plans for Saudi Arabia that provide various benefits. Currently, the standard rate for calls to India is INR 10 per minute, and the same rate applies to local calls, incoming calls, and outgoing SMS. Per 10 KB, the users will have to pay 0.2, and for calling the rest of the world, the price is INR 100 per minute. Here are the three Jio Saudi Arabi packs for international roaming during Hajj 2025.

Jio INR 891 Plan

This plan offers 200 minutes of voice, 20 SMS, and 1 GB of data. It is the entry-level Jio roaming plan for Hajj 2025 and will be valid for 7 days.

Jio INR 1291 Plan

INR 1291 plan offers 14-day validity compared to the previous international roaming plan offered by Jio. It offers 200 minutes of voice, 50 SMS and 2GB of data in total.

Jio INR 2891 Plan

The top-end plan offers 300 minutes for Hajj-going pilgrims, 100 SMS, and 5 GB of data. It is valid for 30 days.

Airtel Saudi Arabia Roaming Pack

Airtel offers various international roaming plans for Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Hajj 2025 season. According to Airtel's official document, the standard rates are INR 50 per minute for local calls to India and INR 180 per minute for incoming calls. International calls can cost up to INR 100 to INR 200 per minute. For SMS, the rates are INR 25 for outgoing and INR 0 for incoming. Data usage costs INR 6.5 per 10 KB.

Airtel INR 648 Plan

Pilgrims can choose this plan if they want 100 minutes of voice calls, 100 SMS, and 1GB of total data with 1 day validity.

Airtel INR 798 Plan

The INR 798 plan offers 150 minutes of voice calls, 150 SMS, and 2GB of total data. The validity of this plan is 5 days.

Airtel INR 1098 Plan

This INR 1098 plan is valid for 10 days. During this period, users can avail 200 minutes of voice calls, 200 SMS, and 3GB of total data.

Airtel INR 2998 Plan

Airtel users will enjoy 30 days of validity with this plan and get benefits such as 300 minutes of voice calls, 300 SMS, and 10GB of total data.

Airtel INR 4000 Plan

It is Airtel's most expensive international roaming plan in Dubai. It is valid for 365 days and includes 100 minutes of voice calls, 100 SMS, and 5 GB of data. Flipkart SASA LELE Sale Starts From May 2, Early Access for Plus and VIP Members Starts on May 1; From Double Discounts To Rush Hour Deals and Jackpot Offers, Know What To Expect.

Interested Reliance Jio or Airtel subscribers can select their international roaming plans for the Hajj 2025 season based on their preferences. The validity of the international roaming plans offered by the telecom companies ranges from 1 day to 365 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2025 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).