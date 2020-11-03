New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) In last 40 years, about 67 cases were dealt with by the Supreme Court relating to rape and murder in which victims were 16 years or below and death sentence stands confirmed in 12 cases.

The apex court said the death sentence was affirmed in 15 cases but in the review petitions the punishment of three convicts were commuted to life term.

Also Read | Firecrackers Ban in Rajasthan: Govt Imposes Rs 2000 Fine For Bursting Crackers Ahead of Diwali 2020, Shopkeepers to Face Rs 10,000 Penalty.

The top court said as on date, death sentence stands confirmed in 12 out of 67 cases where the principal offences allegedly committed were of rape and murder and victims were aged about 16 years or below.

It further said that out of these 67 cases, in at least 51 cases the victims were aged below 12 years.

Also Read | Delhi Students Should Create Companies Like Google, This Is the Dream, Says Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

These facts are mentioned in a judgement of the apex court which commuted to life term the death sentence awarded to a man convicted for raping and murdering a two-and-a-half-year old girl in 2013 in Maharashtra.PTI ABA MNL SJK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)