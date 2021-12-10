New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) India on Friday strongly condemned the "barbaric" terrorist attack on a convoy of the UN mission in Mali in which seven UN peacekeepers were killed.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall, Snowfall During December 13-15.

"India strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attack on the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on December 8 in Bandiagara region in Mali that resulted in the killing of seven UN peacekeepers from Togo," it said in a statement.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the lost ones and wish speedy recovery of those injured in the terrorist attack," the MEA said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman With Skin Ailments Dies After Husband Makes Her Undergo 'Superstitious Treatment'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)