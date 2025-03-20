Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant is set to take place in Telangana this May, marking an important global event for India as the state government ramps up preparations to host contestants and dignitaries from across the world.

Miss World 2023 Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic, along with Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, visited Hyderabad to review the arrangements and expressed excitement over India's role in hosting the prestigious competition.

Speaking to ANI, Pyszkova expressed her excitement about the upcoming event in India, underlining the country's vibrant culture and significance in the Miss World journey.

"...I love the Indian sparkle that the last edition had, and it will be just amazing, as I said, and India has a lot to offer this time... As you may know and have heard, Miss World is about actually doing the action, not only the talking, so in all of the states we're visiting, we're trying to find some project. We're trying to be helpful. I visited the temple, which was a magical experience. I always dreamt of going to the Hindu Temple to see how it is, and my dream came true yesterday. I received a lot of blessings..." she said.

Pyszkova, who won the 71st edition of Miss World, will now play a key role in promoting the values and initiatives of the pageant as it returns to India.

Meanwhile, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, Julia Morley CBE, said, "...Every time we come to India, we always have a special welcome. People from all of the countries around the world feel happy here, and everyone tries their best."

"It's like a big family in the end. India welcomes its visitors, and they treat us with great love and respect. We do the same. There's an incredible respect that you don't demand; you earn," Morley said. (ANI)

