New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Power RK Singh on Thursday said India has strengthened its cybersecurity mechanisms which are reviewed constantly and cyber-attack attempts have not succeeded.

The minister, who was responding to questions about reports of Chinese hackers targeting power sector facilities in Ladakh, said that reports refer to "attempts at hacking in January, February, not now".

"Reports refer to attempts at hacking in January-February, not now. Those attempts were already reported to us and we had a meeting with the concerned states. We have reviewed the situation," he said.

"Constant efforts are being made to strengthen the cyber security network and we are reviewing it constantly. There have been attempts but they have not succeeded. We've strengthened our cyber security mechanisms and review constantly," he said.

As per the media reports, Chinese state-sponsored hackers had targeted the Indian electricity distribution centres near the union territory of Ladakh over the last eight months.

India and China have been holding military talks for disengagement from pending friction areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh following a standoff that began in May 2020 due to the actions of the Chinese Army. There has been disengagement from some areas following military and diplomatic talks. (ANI)

