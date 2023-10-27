Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Director General of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Rohit Kansal on Friday said India is the sweet spot of the world and its voice is heard on important platforms.

Kansal, who is also the additional secretary of the Union Ministry of Textiles, was speaking at the convocation ceremony of NIFT Gandhinagar, a release stated.

Addressing the students, Kansal said, "There could not have been a more opportune moment for you to step out into the world because you belong to India, and this is India's moment. India is the sweet spot of the world today, be it geographically, economically or strategically. India is the country whose voice is heard on the high table."

He further said the students are ambassadors, not just citizens, of India wherever they go, and they have the power and potential to be the best in various aspects of life, the release quoted the senior bureaucrat as saying.

Kansal urged the students to be empathetic towards the less privileged, be kind to the environment, follow constitutional duties, develop a rational temper and take pride in the country's 5,000-year-old civilisation, the release said.

At least 184 students were awarded bachelor's degrees, while 82 students received master's degrees in fashion design, fashion communication, textile design, and accessory design, among other streams.

The convocation ceremony was followed by Khadi Mahotsav organised to commemorate the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Kansal inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Professor Dr Sameer Sood, campus director of NIFT.

