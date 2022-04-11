Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 11 (ANI): India is the most functioning democracy in the world, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday and added that there is a need for more sensitive and active efforts by the legislature for the welfare of the marginalized sections.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said this while inaugurating the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India region) conference at the Assam Assembly in Guwahati.

"India is the most functioning democracy in the world. There is an important role of the leaders of Assam and CPA in the empowerment of democracy here," Birla said.

He added, "Democracy of India is alive from village to central level, gives effective results through direct communication with the people. Drawing inspiration from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, I would like to stress the need for more sensitive active efforts by the legislature for the welfare of the marginalized sections."

Earlier in the day, paying tributes to Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his 195th birth anniversary on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him 'a champion of social justice' and said that the social reformer worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment, and boosting education.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people. He was a multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment, and boosting education. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was an Indian social activist, thinker, anti-caste social reformer and writer from Maharashtra. (ANI)

