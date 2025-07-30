New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI): India has reclaimed the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha after a 127-year absence. The relics were officially returned to India thanks to the collaborative efforts of the International Buddhist Confederation and the Government of India. Union Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was instrumental in this process, described it as "a historic and profoundly emotional moment" for the country.

During the ceremony for their return, Shekhawat highlighted the deep spiritual and cultural significance of the relics to India, the birthplace of Buddhism.

"Culturally, today is a very important day for us. This archaeological wealth holds historical and spiritual significance for India. Today, the connected element of India's soul has returned," he said. "When these were taken to England 127 years ago, no one would have imagined that even after independence, such heritage would ever return to India. But today is the sunrise of that good fortune."

The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of the Government of India, proudly enabled the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha to India after a span of 127 years. The IBC highlighted the significant historical and spiritual importance of the relics, pointing out that the delicate gold, garnet, and crystal ornaments unearthed in 1898 from Piprahwa showcase the skilled artistry and profound devotional commitment of early Buddhist communities.

https://x.com/IbcWorldOrg/status/1950515699925086410

The Piprahwa relics, thought to be the remains of Lord Gautam Buddha, were unearthed in the late 19th century in Piprahwa, situated in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, near the border of Nepal and in proximity to the ancient site of Kapilavastu, where Prince Siddhartha spent his childhood.

These relics were taken during the colonial period and held in British custody, and they are considered some of the most revered artefacts related to the Buddha. Their repatriation signifies not only a diplomatic and cultural success but also a symbolic revival of India's spiritual legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the return, saying it reflects India's deep reverence for Buddha's teachings and its responsibility to safeguard global spiritual treasures.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1950483627323670760

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It would make every Indian proud that the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha have come home after 127 long years." He further added, "These sacred relics highlight India's close association with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings. It also illustrates our commitment to preserving and protecting different aspects of our glorious culture. When they appeared in an international auction earlier this year, we worked to ensure they returned home. I appreciate all those who have been involved in this effort." (ANI)

