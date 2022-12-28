New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): India recorded 188 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 3,468 which accounts for 0.01 per cent of the total cases.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare in Tamil Nadu: Mother-Daughter Duo, Returning From China via Colombo, Test Positive for Coronavirus at Madurai Airport.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.8 per cent. As many as 141 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,41,43,483

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.18 per cent.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge: India Reports 188 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Rise to 3,468.

A total of 90,529 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, the government data informed that over 220.07 crore vaccine doses had been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)