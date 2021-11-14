New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): India reported the lowest COVID-19 active caseload since March 2020 with the tally at 1,35,918, the Ministry of Health informed on Sunday.

"Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.39 per cent- lowest in 17 months (522 days)," the ministry said.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Milk Van Driver Stabbed To Death After Fight Over Parking In Mahidharpura Area; Case Registered.

As many as 11,271 new COVID-19 cases and 285 Covid deaths were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the virus has now reached 4,63,530, the ministry informed.

Of these, Kerala reported 6,468 new cases and 23 deaths.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Cannot Be Allowed For Money Laundering, Terror Financing: PM Narendra Modi Chairs Key Meeting.

As per a press release of the ministry, 12,55,904 Covid tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 62.37 Crore (62,37,51,344) COVID-19 tests.

"While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.01 per cent remains less than 2 per cent for the last 51 days now," the ministry said.

"The daily positivity rate reported to be 0.90 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 41 days and below 3 per cent for 76 consecutive days now," it added.

With the recovery of 11,376 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, has risen to 3,38,37,859.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.26 per cent.

As many as 57,43,840 COVID-19 vaccine doses have also been administrated in the last 24 hours. This has been achieved through 1,14,65,001 sessions, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has now exceeded 112.01 Crore (1,12,01,03,225) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)