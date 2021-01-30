New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): India reported 13,083 new COVID-19 cases, 14,808 discharges and 137 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday.

The total COVID-19 cases in the country have gone up to 1,07,33,131 including 1,69,824 active cases and 1,04,09,160 total discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 1,54,147 including the new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, Kerala has 72, 482 active cases while Maharashtra has an active COVID-19 caseload of 44,384.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers who have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine crossed 33 lakh on Friday. A total of 33,68,734 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 62,939 sessions, as per the provisional report. 10,061 sessions were held till 7 pm on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU).

"A total of 19,58,37,408 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 29. Of these, 7,56,329 samples were tested yesterday," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. (ANI)

