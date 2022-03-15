New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): India reported 2,568 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 4,722 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,24,46,171 in the country. The recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent. India's active cases currently stand at 33,917 and are 0.08 per cent of the cumulative caseload.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.37 per cent whereas the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.46 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 7,01,773 samples were collected.

Meanwhile, 180.40 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

More than 182.84 crore (1,82,84,94,230) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

More than 17.30 crore (17,30,61,681) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. (ANI)

