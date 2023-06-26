New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) India has summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over recent incidents of attacks on Sikh community members in the neighbouring country, sources said on Monday.

Four such incidents have taken place between April and June and India has taken serious note of these attacks, they said.

Also Read | Who Was Devraj Patel? ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai’ Meme Guy Dies in Road Accident – Everything To Know About the 22-Year-Old Indian YouTuber.

"India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on the Sikh community with sincerity and share the investigation reports," said a source.

"It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution," the source added.

Also Read | Bihar Cabinet Minister Ratnesh Sada Slams Jitan Ram Manjhi for Removing Slippers While Meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)