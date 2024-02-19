New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The much-anticipated INDUS-X Summit is scheduled to be held on February 20-21, 2024, in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts between India and the United States in defence innovation, an official statement said.

Organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, and Department of Defence (DoD), United States, in conjunction with the US-India Business Council and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), the summit aims to be a pivotal event driving strategic technology partnerships and defence industrial cooperation between India and the USA.

Also Read | Yemen’s Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Ship As Crew Abandons It in Gulf of Aden.

According to the Ministry of Defence, since its launch in June 2023 during the State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) has been at the forefront of expanding bilateral ties in defence innovation. Now, with the INDUS-X Summit, stakeholders from both nations will converge in New Delhi to explore and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

The two-day catalyst summit will feature a dynamic line-up of activities designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange. From panel discussions and workshops to senior leader forums and joint challenge winner felicitations, the agenda is packed with insightful sessions aimed at charting the future trajectory of US-India defence relations.

Also Read | Clashes in Birgunj: Local Administration Impose Curfew Following Clashes in Nepal.

Defence innovation stakeholders from across governments, academic and research organisations, investors, defence start-ups, technology incubators, industry associations, and other start-up enablers will come together to develop ambitious initiatives to drive INDUS-X forward. The Joint INDUS X Challenge winners will be felicitated during the event.

The INDUS-X Summit represents a pivotal moment for advancing defence innovation and collaboration between India and the United States, setting the stage for future technological advancements and strategic partnerships, stimulating cross-national science and technology networks, and building the connective issue between domestic entrepreneurs, markets, skilling institutions, government labs, and investment capital, which is critical to building successful innovation ecosystems. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)