Realme 16 Pro Series 5G will launch in India soon with upgraded features and specifications. Reports suggest the lineup will include the Realme 16 Pro+, which is expected to feature a powerful Snapdragon-series chipset stronger than Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, a large 7,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz OLED display with a periscope telephoto camera for enhanced zoom performance. The Realme 16 Pro is also tipped to offer a 200MP + 8MP dual-camera system, a similarly large battery with fast charging, the same 1.5K 144Hz OLED screen, and a slim, lightweight design reminiscent of recent Realme flagships. Both models are expected to run Realme UI 7 based on Android 16, with three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Redmi Note 15 and Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G Variants Launched in Poland, Redmi Note 15 5G India Variant Coming Soon; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 16 Pro Series Launching Soon

Setting the benchmark for the future of light and color. Our partnership with TÜV Rheinland sets a new benchmark for color and clarity on the #realme16ProSeries. Coming soon! Know More: https://t.co/Vk3a5ORmvH pic.twitter.com/VOmyazCJzG — realme (@realmeIndia) December 11, 2025

