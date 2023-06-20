Panaji (Goa) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy on Monday said India will become the number one destination in the world by 2047 in the tourism sector.

Speaking to Media, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "The tourism sector's G20 ministerial meetings will start tomorrow. Today, side meetings have taken place. Ministers have come today as well. United Nations World Trade Organisation Secretary-General, some other important organisations, delegates from different countries, and experts are part of it. You take any tourist destination in India including different areas, nearby 6-7 km, you can identify a lot of plastic because tourists throw away plastic bottles and food items. Not only for India, but plastic is also a very big issue for any tourist destination across the world. We want to aware people of the country on how to use plastic. Today, we had a discussion with officers of G20 countries and stakeholders in the meeting over this."

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ganga cruise which was a success.

"In another event, we discussed cruise tourism. Recently honourable Prime Minister in India inaugurated the Ganga cruise. A cruise started for about 50 days. It was a success. In India, we have a sea coast of more than 750 km. We need to explore. People from different countries want to visit India and people from India also want to visit other countries. But today, in India, people think cruise tourism is for rich people, but I would want to say that middle-class families can also go for cruise tourism. We are trying to promote cruise tourism in the coming days. This year as well a conference will be held. From many different countries people from cruise tourism will come to the Global Investment Summit which will be organised by the Ministry of Tourism to invest," Reddy added.

He said that the Ministerial meeting of the G-20 will start on Tuesday in which discussions will be held on different issues.

"The Ministerial meeting of G-20 will start tomorrow in which discussions will be held on different issues because you know tourism and hospitality is one of the sectors that have been highly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. We are moving ahead with great hope. Tourism will be an important sector in India. India is going to be the world's number 1 destination. Different countries have different issues. India has spiritual tourism, UN related UNESCO heritage sites. These 250 G20 meetings that are being held in India, will give a chance to improve tourism in India," said Reddy.

Speaking about bilateral dialogue with G20 countries, Reddy said, "I am going to hold discussions with every single country delegate about how to bring their good practices in India and how to give India's any technology to them. In the coming days, the National tourism police will come and different websites will be opened. Tourism officers will also be appointed in different important embassies. I have full faith that there is a full chance for the tourism sector to move ahead. Different bilateral discussions will be held with all 29 countries on how to move ahead with mutual cooperation, and what MoU can be there. Today also we have signed 2-3 MoUs and in the coming days more MoUs can be signed."

Speaking about International Yoga Day, he said that on the day of International Yoga Day, a Yoga session will be organised in Raj Bhawan on June 21 in the morning.

When asked if tourism will play a major role in boosting the economy of India, Reddy said, "Tourism will definitely play a major role in boosting the economy of the country. By 2025, we will be in a better situation and by 2047, India will become the world's number 1 destination in the tourism sector." (ANI)

