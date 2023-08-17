New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Indian Air Force will conduct an Airmen Recruitment Rally for the Medical Assistant Trade (General and Pharmacist) from September 12 to 19 for eligible and desirous male candidates.

The candidates will be from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

The first two cycles, starting on September 12 and 15, will be for boys born between December 26, 2002, and December 26, 2006, with 10+2 in Biology at a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent and minimum of 50 per cent marks in English.

The last cycle of the rally, starting on September 18, will be for boys born between December 26, 1999, and December 26, 2004 and possessing an additional qualification of a diploma or degree in Pharmacy from a recognised institute.

All eligible and desirous candidates meeting domicile criteria as mentioned in the advertisement may reach the Rally venue at Air Force Station Barrackpore near Palta Railway Station, West Bengal, at 6 a.m. on the specific day meant for their state.

They should be in possession of original educational qualification certificates, Aadhar cards, domicile certificates issued by competent authorities, etc. NCC candidates are to carry their original certificates. It may be noted that there is no requirement for prior online registration or application.

The rally will be conducted on September 12, 2023, for candidates from all the districts of the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and West Bengal.

On September 15, 2023, the recruitment rally will be for candidates from all the districts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and on September 18, 2023, it will be held only for candidates who have passed with a Diploma/B.Sc in Pharmacy) from all the districts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

For further details and complete eligibility criteria, testing procedures, etc, candidates are advised to refer to the detailed advertisement released in leading national/ regional newspapers or visit www.airmènselection.cdac.in (ANI)

