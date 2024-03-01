Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Indian Army extended assistance in infrastructure development at P Moulding, a village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur. The projects have been undertaken under Operation Sadbhavana, an official release said.

According to the release, the project included the installation of solar-powered street lights to address the acute shortage of electricity faced by the village and the provision of two toilet blocks at the primary school of the village that ensured the overall well-being of the community.

The handing-over ceremony was held at the Lower Primary School and was witnessed by key members of the village council and over 100 villagers.

The efforts of the Indian Army in Manipur underscore its continued resolve and dedication towards uplifting infrastructure in remote areas despite the logistic challenges posed by the current security challenges. (ANI)

