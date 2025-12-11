New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The Indian Army, under Operation Sagar Bandhu, has provided extensive medical assistance to affected citizens in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, helping more than 5,000 patients, according to Lt Col Jagneet Gill, Contingent Commander of the Indian Army team.

Lt Col Gill highlighted the collaborative and humanitarian nature of the operation, saying the initiative underscores the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka to disaster-response preparedness and relief operations. "The Indian Army Contingent is committed to providing medical assistance to the affected citizens," he stated.

Also Read | 'Towering Statesman, Scholar of Exceptional Depth': PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on His Birth Anniversary.

He explained that the medical facilities were upgraded to address existing operational gaps. "The other hospital, which has been non-functional, we were looking for operational theatre, X-ray, and lab facilities, and we have been able to create these facilities. Other than that, we have also been able to create OPDs, including surgical, dental, and family OPDs," Lt Col added.

These efforts enabled the Indian Army team to provide medical support to over 5,000 patients on the day of operations, ensuring timely treatment to those impacted by the cyclone.

Also Read | Kerala Local Body Election 2025 Phase 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Casts His Vote With Family in Kattilapeedika, Says 'Left Poised for Historic Victory' (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Cyclone Ditwah has caused one of the largest flood events in Sri Lanka's recent history, submerging 1.1 million hectares, roughly 20 per cent of the country's land mass, and directly exposing 2.3 million people to cyclone-driven flooding, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The cyclone made landfall on Sri Lanka's eastern coast on November 28, unleashing intense rainfall, widespread inundation and multiple landslides across the island. UNDP's detailed impact assessment, in collaboration with Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre, warns that the physical impacts of the cyclone are compounded by deep pre-existing vulnerabilities in several districts.

According to the assessment, nearly 720,000 buildings were exposed to flooding, including 243 hospitals and hundreds of educational institutions. Some of the worst-hit administrative areas--such as Dimbulagala in Polonnaruwa, Kandavalai in Kilinochchi and Maritimepattu in Mullaitivu--recorded extensive flood extents, while central highland districts such as Nuwara Eliya, Badulla and Kegalle saw intense rainfall triggering more than 1,200 landslides.

Earlier, India expanded its humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka following the recent cyclone, deploying four additional naval ships to deliver essential relief supplies as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Indian Navy said on Monday.

According to the Navy, INS Gharial, LCU 54, LCU 51 and LCU 57 have been tasked with transporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) stores to affected regions across Sri Lanka.

Three of the ships, LCU 54, LCU 51 and LCU 57, reached Colombo on the morning of December 7 and handed over critical supplies to local authorities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)