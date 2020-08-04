Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): Under the aegis of Kilo Force headquarters, the Indian Army on Monday organised a free veterinary camp at Bangus Valley in North Kashmir's Kupwara district to help local villagers living in this remote area of the Union Territory.

The Army veterinarians, with assistance from local veterinarians, treated hundreds of domestic animals

Speaking to ANI, Captain Omkar, an army officer at the site, said, "A veterinary camp has been organised here to treat animals. On the occasion of the Bangus Valley festival, we have organised this camp. In farther areas where there are many horses, sheep, and other forms of livestock, veterinary services are not being able to reach them."

The UT's veterinary department is handling things effectively, as per Captain Omkar, however, they were not able to have sufficient reach.

"This season is the best for their [animals] novel production. With whatever we have in our system, we have tried to provide them with veterinary help," he further said.

Captain Omkar also said that since the camp has been organised in the hilly region, most animals that have come for treatment are mules. "Since morning, we have received many mules, horses and we have also received many cattle and sheep as well," he added.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, the Veterinary surgeon, said that he was glad that he was deployed here at the camp to treat the animals. "The livestock farmers were informed beforehand about the awareness programme and that they would receive medicines. We are happy that many of them have come to attend," he told ANI.

"The army has organised this camp very well. They ensured that many medicines were made available and also ensured that the farmers were made aware of the diseases that may happen during this season," the veterinary surgeon further added.

One of the farmers said that the camp has been extremely beneficial and the Indian Army has helped a lot.

"The animals are being treated well. The Indian Army are providing medicines for the animals for free. These camps must be organised at least once or twice in the season. We are very thankful to them," he said.

Another farmer who was at the camp to get his horse also echoed the similar sentiment, said, "My horse was very weak and was unable to walk. Now I have taken the medicines for him. Coming here has been very beneficial," he said. (ANI)

